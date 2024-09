Blood Orange has released the newest video from his celebrated album Freetown Sound​ which dropped this past June. Like many of his previous works, the new visual for song “I Know” is a minimal, one-scene clip and features Dev Hynes doing a dance number with Russian ballet dancer, Maria Kochetkova, in a white studio. The video was directed by Hynes and Tracy Antonopoulos​. Watch it below.

