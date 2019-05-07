Watch Brad Pitt’s Brother Reenact the Ending of ‘Se7en’ in a Beer Commercial

Doug Pitt is pretty swell. In addition to enduring several decades of being described as “Brad Pitt’s younger brother,” he’s spent a lot of his own life trying to improve the lives of others. Last month, he was in Tanzania scoping out sites for wells that will bring clean water to communities throughout the country. He also celebrated the tenth anniversary of Care to Learn, a non-profit organization for school kids who need financial help in the areas of “health, hunger, and hygiene.” (Oh yeah, he founded Care to Learn, too.) And he also cleaned up the iconic final scene of Se7en, swapping Gwyneth Paltrow’s severed head for a six pack of beer.

In a two-minute commercial for Mother’s Brewing Company, Pitt plays… well, he’s still Doug Pitt, but he’s Doug Pitt doing a very wholesome interpretation of Detective David Mills. He has the leather jacket, the goatee, and the “What’s in the boooooox?” and the ad really is an insanely well-done recreation of that scene, which saw Brad-as-David coming face-to-face with Kevin Spacey’s psychopathic John Doe. (Se7en has been out for 24 years; that’s beyond the statute of limitations for a spoiler alert.)

ANYWAY. Instead of a serial killer, Pitt-as-Pitt confronts a Mother’s Brewing Company worker who seems to have helped himself to a couple of Doug’s “crisp and refreshing” beers. In addition to delivering cleaned up lines like “Shut the flip up, you piece of snot,” Doug has to decide whether or not to spray the guy in the face with a water hose. (We won’t flippin’ spoil it. Watch the flippin’ video.)

This gloriously cinematic showdown is all to promote Doin’ Good Orange Wheat Ale, one of Mother’s newest brews. “We connected with Doug through Care to Learn. Years ago, they wanted us to collaborate with him on a beer for his 50th birthday,” Anne Mauldin, the marketing director at Mother’s Brewing Company told MUNCHIES in an email. “That didn’t happen, but we stayed in touch and came up with this project that gave a portion of proceeds back to our community. They were the first choice of a local charity since we’ve been chatting with him about making a beer for about two years. Doug is a super easy-going guy with a great sense of humor, so luckily he took to the idea.”

The beer was released on Saturday at Mother’s tasting room, and 100 percent of the proceeds from every pint were donated to Care to Learn. (When six packs of the beer are released in a few weeks, a percentage of the purchase price will also be donated to the nonprofit). Mauldin estimated that, between the release event and the six pack sales, the brewery will be able to donate close to $1,000 to the organization.

Flippin’ nice work, Doug. You too, Mother’s Brewing Company.