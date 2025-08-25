Watch: Bring Me The Horizon Cover ‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis During Reading Festival 2025

Earlier this year, Bring Me The Horizon dropped a killer cover of the iconic Oasis tune “Wonderwall”. And this weekend, they delivered a high-energy rendition of it during the 2025 Reading Festival.

While the BBC has not yet released a full version of the performance, you can check out a clip of it below. The video shows Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes belting out the song while walking around the screen-walled stage.

Bring Me The Horizon’s cover of “Wonderwall” was released back in January, and it was met with a lot of praise, including from Oasis singer Liam Gallagher. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gallagher responded to a post about the song, exclaiming, “I f*cking LOVE it.”

In a separate post, someone presumed that Gallagher would be “so pissed off” over the cover, to which he replied, “I’m not it’s absolutely incredible made my day I’m of out on my skateboard fuck y’all.”

Speaking to NME, Sykes explained why they chose to cover the song and responded to Gallagher’s kind comments. “It’s a good song, it’s actually one of my favourites. Top five,” Sykes said. “We always usually cover stuff that no one has ever heard of, so we were like, ‘Now let’s try to reimagine something that everyone knows. Make it easy for ourselves.’ It came out alright, I think! It was crazy that Liam didn’t slag it off to the high heavens…”

BMTH drummer Mat Nicholls added, “[We grew up] listening to them, definitely. It’s hard to ignore them, especially being our age, because Oasis are a British staple.” He then joked, “We were expecting [Liam] to absolutely rinse us, but he said some actually nice things! It was cool and I think it went down as good as we wished it could.”

Originally released in 1995, “Wonderwall” was the fourth single released from Oasis’ second studio album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? The song has gone on to be one of the most iconic ’90s rock songs ever, achieving multi-platinum status in several countries.