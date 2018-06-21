Watch BROCKHAMPTON Perform New Song “Tonya” on ‘Fallon’

BROCKHAMPTON stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their new song “Tonya” with special guests Jazmine Sullivan and serpentwithfeet. The performance also came with the announcement, via Fallon, that their upcoming fourth album will now be called The Best Years of Our Lives, as opposed toPUPPY, as originally announced. The song goes heavier on the singing than usual, and definitely one of the moodiest cuts we’ve heard from the 13-member boyband. Watch “Tonya” above.

The Best Years of Our Lives is BROCKHAMPTON’s fourth album after the three volumes of theirSATURATION trilogy. It will also be their first without founding member Ameer Vann, who was recently booted from the group over allegations of sexual misconduct. BROCKHAMPTON will tour, without Vann, to Australia and New Zealand later this year for Listen Out Festival, as well as three headline shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland.

