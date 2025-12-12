Watch Bruno Mars Cover Led Zeppelin With Slash While Dressed Like an 80s Skate Punk

How worlds collide. Recently, Bruno Mars performed at a private party thrown by investment company Eldridge Industries, held at New York’s Capitol Theatre. Mars was just one of several big-name artists who took the stage, as the lineup included Eddie Vedder, Anthony Kiedis, Brandi Carlile, and Yungblud.

Mars’ set featured covers of rock classics, like Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Fire”. Additionally, he covered Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana”, and The Police’s “Roxanne”, according to reports on social media.

Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, along with multi-hyphenate Andrew Watt, performed under the name The Dirty Bats. They stuck around as the core lineup, with several vocalists joining them on stage. Mars was the penultimate act of the night, with everyone coming together for three songs to close the show.

Dressed in baggy jeans with a loose white belt, a leather jacket, and Vans, Bruno Mars painted a quintessential portrait of the 80s skater punk. Embellished with sunglasses and a backwards ball cap, there’s no doubt he stirred up sartorial envy across social media.

According to a Twitter post of the setlist for the night, Yungblud opened the show with covers of “Start Me Up” by the Rolling Stones and “War Pigs” by Black Sabbath. A fitting choice, as the rising rock star has been paying tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne frequently this year. Brandi Carlile performed three songs, including “Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin, “Tie Your Mother Down” by Queen, and her own “The Story”.

Anthony Kiedis and Eddie Vedder had the longest setlists in addition to Mars, taking the stage one right after the other. They each played five songs, including “Ace of Spades”, “Search and Destroy”, and “Whipping Post” for Kiedis. Vedder, meanwhile, performed more of his own Pearl Jam tunes such as “Wishlist”, “Corduroy”, and “Better Man”. But he allegedly turned “Wishlist” into a medley with “Waiting on a Friend” by the Rolling Stones.

Bruno Mars came on after Vedder, and then the night closed with a rousing performance from everyone. “Johnny B. Good” and “Rocking in the Free World” served as the finale of what sounds like a cool mix of artists.

