Cardi B’s ‘Press’ Video Shows She’s Fully Controlling Her Narrative

Cardi B has always been a master in controlling her own narrative. Rather than concocting formal press releases, the Bronx native usually heads to Instagram to clear up any confusion. So when she teased “Press,” last December in what seemed like a Fashion Nova promotional video, her message was clear: “Cardi don’t need no press.”

Now, Cardi is still crafting her public image, even amid her current legal troubles. Last August, the Invasion of Privacy rapper was accused of assaulting two employees at a Queens strip club. In October, she was charged with a misdemeanor charge of assault along with two counts of reckless endangerment.

“Press” finds Cardi doing what she does best—using headlines to her advantage. The video opens with the Bronx rapper pulling a gun on two of her lovers, what happens next is left open to interpretation. She’s yanked away, thrown in court—and later jail—because of her reaction to this tryst. “Press” feeds into the gossip Cardi knows social media feeds on. Instead of trying to run from the headlines, Cardi is embracing them.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.