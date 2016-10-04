VICE
Watch Chance The Rapper Flip Kit Kat’s “Gimme A Break” Jingle in New Commercial

​Yesterday, candy bar brand Kit Kat tweeted​ that Chance The Rapper​ had written the company a new  jingle that would be dropping soon. Today, Chance’s new take on the “Gimme A Break” song was released through Kit Kat’s Twitter account and it refreshingly sounds like something that could have made the cut for Coloring Book

In the commercial, Chance, with his young family, is dressed in a teddy bear Halloween costume and makes a stop for Kit Kat bars which show a singing “Chance The Wrapper” on the front. Watch the video below. 

Photo: Scr​eengrab of Kit Kat’s commercial via Twitter.​​

