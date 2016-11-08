Watch Chance the Rapper Lead Thousands of People To Polls in Chicago

In your weekly ‘Chance the Rapper is amazing’ news, the Chicago native has lead thousands of voters through the streets of his hometown to an early polling station, ahead of today’s US presidential election.



After performing at #paradetothepolls, a free pre-election concert hosted by his charity​ Social Works (because of course Chance the Rapper, well known to be too pure for this world, has his own charity), Chance and his sizeable audience travelled en masse through the city to go cast their votes.



Seemingly not content with putting out one of the best records of the year and his acting side hustle​, Chance is now also adding ‘political force’ to his resume. Earlier this year, he was also a part of the #StayWokeAndVote initiative, via which attendees of his Magnificent Coloring World Tour could register to vote at his shows.



The footage of the march is especially cool because it shows so many young voters, a traditionally underrepresented demographic, being galvanised to make their voices heard. It’s a move so monumental and inspirational that I’m having some weird warm feelings about it, although I guess if anyone was going to melt my horrible icy heart, it was probably going to be Chance the Rapper. Watch footage of #paradetothepolls below:





(Chance for President in 2020, obviously)​



(Lead image via YouTube​)





