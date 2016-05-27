Watch Chance the Rapper’s Cameo-Filled “No Problem” Video, Featuring 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne



Screenshot via Twitter

There are a whole bunch of reasons why Chance The Rapper’s Coloring Book stands out as one of the most brilliant and rewarding albums in recent memory. It’s a clever, soulful record that plays with form and dances around on perfectly-laid foundations. It’s also ecstatic, joyous, all-around happy, and stoked. He seems to have done the whole thing with a huge grin on his face and he did the near-impossible by pushing that through the speakers.

Now he’s dropped the video for “No Problem,” the song we already told you deserves to be the song of the summer, and it’s just under five minutes of Chance being super happy while surrounded by a bunch of cool people. The song’s guests 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne are obvious stars. But then there’s DJ Khaled! And Young Thug! And King Louie! And holy shit that’s totally Boosie!

And they’re just all sort of chilling and having a great time, riding around in a Maybach (back of it looks like Ikea obviously), playing basketball (on the same hoop 2 Chainz showed us in Noisey Atlanta). Lil Wayne skates, and it’s instantly iconic, especially because he’s wearing a “Make America Skate Again” hat which, seriously, where can you buy those?. It’s the type of video that makes you 30 percent happier before it’s even finished. It’s the type of video that makes you feel like you’re at all the best summer block parties rolled into one. It’s the type of video that makes you forget that hyperbole is sometimes frowned upon. It’s It’s everything the video to this song should be. Watch it below:

No Problem video w 2chainz & Lil Wayne Coloring Book tour tix soon!!https://t.co/pUjsSIDzC8

