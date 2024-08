On this episode of ‘VICE INTL,’ host Joshua Frank treks to China’s Yunnan Province, the epicenter of the country’s edible insect industry. Though outsiders look down on consuming what most of the world regards as pests, Yunnan’s residents view bugs as a delicacy.

To find out why, Josh meets up with some experts and tours a wasp farm, cooks up some grub worms, and feasts on more than 13 different types of insects.