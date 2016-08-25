Watch Chromatics’s Blood-Spattered Video for New Track “Dear Tommy”

There’s been plenty of non-album activity from Chromatics in the four years since the Portland-based band’s much-lauded 2012 LP Kill For Love. Three tracks made it onto the Italians Do It Better comp After Dark 2, and four more made it onto the soundtrack for Ryan Gosling’s directorial debut, Lost River, last year. Between running the label and playing in Desire, Symmetry, and Glass Candy, Johnny Jewel is a busy guy. But Dear Tommy now seems to be on its way.

Last night the band dropped the title track to the record and a bloody, smokey video to match it. It’s all very sultry, slow-burning, long-eyelashed synth-noir. It’s not as openly catchy as After Dark 2’s “Cherry,” not as straightforwardly poppy as “In Films,” and nowhere near the romantic ecstasy of “I Can Never Be Myself When You’re Around,” all of which will be on Dear Tommy when it drops. Instead, it’s an exhaustively auto-tuned piece that—yes—shares more with Desiigner’s “Timmy Turner” than anything else the band have put out this year.

