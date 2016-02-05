We Take an Inside Look at Boko Haram in Tonight’s ‘VICE’ on HBO Premiere

The third season of our Emmy-winning HBO show wrapped up last summer, and ever since then, we’ve been hard at work on our next string of episodes about the pressing and untold stories happening around the globe.

This Friday, February 5, at 11 PM, HBO will premiere the first episode of season four. We’ve got a ton of really great stuff coming in this new season—including Thomas Morton trying to see what life on Mars would actually be like—and we’re excited for you to check it out.

Friday’s premiere will open with a segment on Boko Haram hosted by former Navy SEAL Kaj Larsen. Larsen spent six weeks embedded with the Nigerian army on the front lines of the fight against Boko Haram, and interviewed the president of Nigeria, a Boko Haram commander, and one of the group’s 16-year-old female victims. Check out a clip from that segment above.

In the second half of the show, Isobel Yeung delves into the world of human gene editing. She talks to a couple who decided to choose the sex of their baby and meets the scientists who’ve been developing the technology that could reshape evolution as we know it.

The 18-episode season will continue every Friday night at 11 PM, exclusively on HBO. Be sure to keep watching. And if you’re desperately in need of more VICE episodes to fill the weekly gaps, you can rewatch our entire third season online now.