Watch Coldplay Perform a Live Country Tribute Song for Houston

Hurricane Harvey is currently causing devastating floods in southeast Texas and Louisiana. Eight people have died and damages could total to about $40 billion USD. Coldplay had to cancel a live date in Houston because of the storm, but the band showed love to the city during their recent Miami show by playing a new original song called “Houston.”

Being big Johnny Cash fans, Coldplay have done a few full-on country songs like “Houston” in the past and have covered Cash’s “Ring of Fire” live. Chris Martin says as much when introducing the song and also notes that this is only time anyone will ever hear it, as Coldplay will never play it again. Luckily, we have the internet to remedy that, so watch Coldplay perform “Houston” above.

Videos by VICE

Phil is a Noisey staff writer. He’s on Twitter.

