Watch Colony House Kick the Crap Outta Each Other in Their Video For “You & I”

“One of the most popular questions me and Will get in interviews these days is, ‘What’s it like being in a band with your brother?’” explains singer Caleb, who also co-directed this video. “The short answer we typically give is something like, ‘It’s great! We have made music together our whole lives so it’s cool to do it as our actual job now.’ There always seems to be disappointment in the eyes of the person asking the question. Perhaps they were expecting some war story on how the band teeters on the edge of extinction because of two brothers hostile relationship.

“We’re not perfect but the good heavily outweighs the bad. We thought it would be fun to create something that plays with the imagination of what some people think it’s like being in a band with your brother. Plus I’ve always wanted to tac… well I don’t want to give anything away. Enjoy a day in the life of a Colony House band rehearsal.”

This is a fitting teaser for this video for “You & I,” which, once you get past the lenghty preamble, descends into chaos, instant replay smacks, freeze frame moments, egos colliding, slapstick horseplay that could leave the boys with concussions. Sometimes it’s just super satisfying to see someone get thrown through a wall.

Musically the Tennessee boys work a bright brand of indie-pop that’s entirely at odds with the physical angst manifested in this video. But it’s this very juxtaposition that makes this video so amusing to watch.

Mind your balls and check it out below.

Only the Lonley is out on September 16th via RCA/Descendant Records