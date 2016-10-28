Watch Common and BJ The Chicago Kid Bring “Black America Again” to Fallon

Common’s 11th studio album, Black America Again, is coming out on November 4, and everything we’ve heard so far suggests that it’ll be his most incisive and clear-eyed LP since 2005’s Be. Three Bilial-featuring tracks, “Joy and Peace,” “Home,” and “Letter to the Free” have stood out so far, though the harmonious soul of “Love Star​” had Common in a more romantic mood. Look, if you want to see where Common’s at right now, go watch his performance with Robert Glasper from the White House Library already​.

Last night, he took the album’s title track to the late night kingdom of infamous doofus Jimmy Fallon with BJ The Chicago Kid standing in admirably on Stevie Wonder’s chorus. It’s visually spare but all pushed forward by Common’s energy, the camera following him as he prowls in the round. Watch it below.

