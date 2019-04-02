Watch Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers Finally Cover “Shallow”

If you’ve been lucky enough to catch Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers on their extensive U.S. tour as Better Oblivion Community Center, chances are you’ve caught some pretty excellent cover songs from the band. So far in the run, the duo have performed set highlight renditions of the Replacements’ “Can’t Hardly Wait,” Death Cab For Cutie’s “Title and Registration,” and the Killers’ “Human,” among others. But last night at Brooklyn Steel, they played Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow,” the Grammy and Oscar-winning single from A Star Is Born.

Even though the clip of the performance is a shoddy cell-phone video, it’s easy to tell that the performance was pretty stunning. Oberst serves as perfectly acceptable Bradley Cooper but it’s really Bridgers who steals the show taking her undeniable wail to the next level. Also, this cover has been a long time coming as Bridgers tweeted in February: “petition to make conor do shallow with me on tour.” Watch it below.