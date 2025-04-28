WATCH: Conspiracy Theorist David Icke on the Lizard Illuminati

David Icke is one of the most well-known and controversial conspiracy theorists in the world, gaining popularity back in the 90s. At the time, he’d started spewing theories about “shape-shifting lizards” who present themselves as presidents and monarchs in the modern world. According to Icke, these figures plot to destroy or take over the planet—and their plans have already been put into motion.

Another one of Icke’s theories is that the moon is a hollowed-out planetoid space station that controls humans’ minds.

Videos by VICE

Back in 2012, VICE traveled to the Isle of Wight to meet David Icke, a former professional goalkeeper and television presenter, to discuss and further dissect these theories. The video has recently been republished on the VICE Forever YouTube channel, which highlights the best of the VICE archives.

In the video, VICE speaks with Icke about his most prominent theories and where they stemmed from. According to the conspiracy theorist, in March of 1990, a voice of enlightenment popped into his head while shopping with his son, guiding him toward a bookshelf apparently filled with conspiracy literature.

Since the start of his conspiracy theorist career, Icke has attracted a ton of supporters, many of whom have hopped on board his conspiracy train in recent years.

Icke mentioned that many people will advise him not to bring up his infamous lizard conspiracy theory, as it is often met with laughter and judgment.

However, “I’ve seen enough and heard enough to believe that it’s real, and so I say it,” he explained. “I don’t care about the consequences for me.”

He then went on to say that he’s not afraid of speaking up. In fact, staying silent would mean “condemning our children and grandchildren to a world that George Orwell so massively understated.”

You can watch the full YouTube video, published on VICE Forever, below.