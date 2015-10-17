Watch Craig David Rap Over Jack Ü’s “Where Are Ü Now” Live At A Major Lazer Show

British crooner Craig David caught plenty of people’s attention when he sang his 2000 smash hit “Fill Me In” over Skrillex and Diplo’s beat for “Where Are U Now” during a radio show. Now, video has emerged of David performing the mash-up live, after Major Lazer brought him out as a surprise guest at their show in London’s Alexandra Palace. “Dang,” wrote Skrillex in response to the clip, which David posted on his Twitter account with caption “Going on differently for 2016!!!” Diplo also shared the clip, adding a bunch of fire emojis.

Please Craig—listen to the people, Diplo, Skrillex, and us, and drop that official CDQ remix already. Watch the live performance on Twitter, and catch up on the original radio session here.