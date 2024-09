Danny Brown​’s newest release from his Atrocity Exhibition​ album ​is a new lyric video for song, “Really Doe.” Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt, and Ab-Soul, the video shows performance footage of each artist behind falling lyrics. There also looks to be footage from a dash cam. Watch the video below.

