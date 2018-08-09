Watch Dave Grohl Jam with Dave Grohl in a New Documentary Called ‘Play’

This morning, Dave Grohl released PLAY, a new two-part documentary that “celebrat[es] the rewards and challenges of dedicating one’s life to playing and mastering a musical instrument.” The first part of the film is 30 minutes long, and the majority of that is taken up by Grohl jamming with himself, thanks to some camera trickery, recording a 23-minute song that’s also called “PLAY.” One by one, he tracks drums, guitar, bass, keys, and assorted percussion, building an instrumental piece that sounds like it could have made it onto any of his the more straightforward recent Foo Fighters records. The Roswell Films website has a few cool interactive features for you to play with while the video’s rolling as well.