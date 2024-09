Last month, Nigerian superstar Davido released his five-track afrobeats Son of Mercy EP. For the project, Davido enlisted 19-year-old rising South African rapper Nasty C on his “Coolest Kid in Africa” song. The track is a trap-leaning afrobeats tune and in its newly released Sesan Ogunro-produced video the two enjoy life while dancing around and ghost riding cars. Watch the video below.

