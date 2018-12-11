Watch Deadpool Defend Canada’s Greatest Band Ever—Nickelback

Unlike many Canadians who make it big in Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds reps Canada pretty hard. I mean, his Twitter handle is still @VancityReynolds. And his goofy, self-deprecating humour is pretty much our trademark.

So it’s appropriate that in the new trailer for Once Upon A Deadpool (the PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2), titled “Respect the Back,” Reynolds has taken on the task of defending our most (unfairly) shat-upon export: Nickelback.

Videos by VICE

The video sees Deadpool chatting with a very adult Fred Savage as Savage lays on his Princess Bride childhood bed and insults the Deadpool franchise by likening it to “if the Beatles were produced by Nickelback.”

“It’s music but it sucks,” he adds.

That’s when Reynolds launches into a spiel he’s seemingly been waiting years to give in defence of the ‘Back.

“I’ve had it with all this Nickelback hating. You think that makes you cool with the cool kids in school Fred?”

Savage responds by describing Nickelback as “ear garbage.”

“You know who might disagree with that? Facts,” Reynolds retorts, unfazed. He goes on to list Nickelback’s accomplishments including 50 million albums sold, six Grammy nominations, and 12 Juno Awards, which he notes do actually count as an achievement. (Editor’s note: The Juno Awards are the Canadian Grammys.)

Savage, somewhat weirded out at how Reynolds rattled off all those stats, apologizes and then the two launch into a duet of “How You Remind Me,” which is what always happens when people discuss Nickelback because everyone secretly loves that song.

A Nickelback fan once told Noisey, “there are two types of people in the world: people who admit they like Nickelback, and people who are just liars.”

Thank you to Ryan Reynolds for keeping us honest.

