Watch Donald Glover in a Lion Suit Talk About Working With Beyoncé on ‘The Lion King’

When you’re cast as Simba in the new live-action adaptation of The Lion King, you get to make the rules—or at least that’s what it seems like after Donald Glover’s full-body-lion-suit-clad appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night. In the interview, Glover dished on the return of FX’s Atlanta, working with Beyoncé, and how he’ll bounce back to making new music after breaking his foot last September.

Glover told Kimmel that he never expected to be covering an Elton John song, but received the singer’s blessings before remaking “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” with Beyoncé—although the two did not record in the same studio. “I did not want to be looking in Beyoncé’s eyes while doing this,” he joked.

Videos by VICE

When it comes to Glover’s duties outside of Pride Rock, the actor made clear he hasn’t been neglecting his signature projects like Atlanta and career as Childish Gambino. “I think my contract says I have to say yes,” he said. “I am working on Atlanta right now.” As far as the prospect of new music, Glover seems enthusiastic about the tour stops that he’ll be returning to after his injury. “I mean, I think I’m still going to do shows,” he said. “I broke my foot, I had to make up these shows. I love music, I really love making music.”

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.