Watch Donald Trump Brag About His “Perfect” And “Innocent” Phone Call With Ukraine

President Donald Trump is really confused as to why an official impeachment inquiry has started over his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. After all, it was “perfect.”

Wednesday afternoon, Trump held a press conference while at the United Nations to address the July 25 call, where Trump asked Zelensky, several times, to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

“It’s a joke. Impeachment for that?” the president told reporters.

Trump repeatedly said his conversation with the Ukrainian president was “perfect.” He even claimed Sen. Lindsey Graham told him, “I can’t believe it. I never knew you could be this— really nice to a person.”

But Trump’s “perfect,” “nice,” “innocent” call was enough to convince House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that an official impeachment inquiry needed to be opened.

Cover image: President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the InterContinental Barclay New York hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)