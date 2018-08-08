Watch Donald Trump Jr. compare the Democrats’ platform to the Nazis’

In an interview with VICE News at the D.C. premiere of Dinesh D’Souza’s documentary “Death of a Nation,” Donald Trump Jr. said he sees big similarities between the Nazi platform if the 30s and the Democratic party’s platform today.

“Just look at the things that are going on whether you talk about the Nazi platform, the early 1930s and talk about what the left’s platform is today. They’re remarkably similar.” Trump told VICE News correspondent Michael Moynihan last week, while playing co-host at the premiere with D’Souza, who was pardoned from a campaign finance conviction earlier this year by President Trump



The film — which has a 0 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes — compares the policies of Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to those of the Nazi party. Trump’s favorable opinion of the film isn’t exactly surprising; D’Souza likens Trump’s father to Abraham Lincoln.

“I think it’s an important message because there’s a lot of false narrative out there,” Trump said.

Donald Trump Jr. enjoyed D'Souza's new film, which compares the policies of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to those of the Nazi party. The film has a 0 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. #VICENewsTonight pic.twitter.com/lqnCXyfyPP — VICE News (@VICENews) August 7, 2018



When asked about whether he believes there’s a direct connection between fascism and the Democratic party, though, Trump said that “I think you’ll see that in the movie. I think people can formulate their own opinions, but they should do that based on facts.”

He made a similar comparison at the same event to the conservative OAN Network. “You see the Nazi platform in the early 1930s . . . and you look at it, compared to the DNC platform of today, you’re saying, ‘Man, those things are awfully similar’ to a point where it’s actually scary,” he said. “It’s the exact opposite of what you’ve been told.”

Trump Jr. also tweeted a clip from the film on Aug. 2 that likened Democratic platforms supporting universal health care and state control of education to the “official Nazi platform.”



“So the left spends the last 3 years falsely calling my entire family NAZI’s, but the second I point out the similarities between the economic platform of the National Socialists and the Democrat Party, they scream bloody murder. Here’s what I was referring to. #facts,” Trump said on Twitter.

Cover image: Donald Trump Jr. arrives for a ribbon cutting event for a new clubhouse at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, June 11, 2018 in The Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)