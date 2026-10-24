Watch: Drake Ushers in His 40th Birthday by Singing a Backstreet Boys Classic

What better way to celebrate the milestone of turning 40 than singing one of the best pop songs ever? During a massive birthday celebration, Drake commissioned legendary boyband the Backstreet Boys to perform for him.

However, it wasn’t enough for him to enjoy and sing along from the crowd. Instead, he decided to hop on stage and croon along to their iconic song “I Want It That Way”. The Toronto MC is all smiles as he dons an incredibly sparkly suit and the band harmonizes with him on the chorus. Check out the big birthday bash down below:

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Drake performing “I Want It That Way” with the Backstreet Boys at his 40th birthday party 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/iAa2Kz4E6G — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 24, 2026

Turning 40 years old also marked another massive occasion for Drake. In a report from Billboard, he officially surpassed 350 million RIAA-certified units with 30 new certifications under his belt. One big milestone in particular saw his massive 2016 album Views go diamond, with over 10 million copies sold. The same applied to his hit songs “Marvin’s Room” and “In My Feelings”. Meanwhile, “God’s Plan” went double-diamond.

Additionally, an abundance of his other albums and songs went to varying degrees of platinum. His most recent album ICEMAN, in particular, just went platinum five months after its release back in May 2026. All of these accomplishments cement the 6 God as the most certified artist of all time. Moreover, he also has the most diamond plaques of any artist in history.

Drake Celebrates Turning 40 Years Old With Backstreet Boys Karaoke

However, naturally, the Take Care rapper’s life isn’t without its fair share of setbacks. While celebrating his 40th birthday, he’s also grappling with a lawsuit for his smash hit “Janice STFU”. Artist, producer, and engineer Aviel Calev Hirschfield claimed that he wrote and recorded the hook for the song.

However, Drake allegedly never gave the proper credit nor paid for the work. To add legitimacy to the claim, Hirschfield said that the stems for the record are still intact, which would prove that he was behind its catchy chorus. Apparently, it was all made with him in mind, crafting the song after hearing Lykke Li’s song “I Follow Rivers”.

Of course, Drake and his camp vehemently denied taking any work or inspiration from Hirschfield. They claimed that it was yet another attempt at trying to discredit the rapper’s credibility and was only being done for the sake of publicity.

“These allegations are categorically, unequivocally, and unequivocally denied. There is not one iota of truth to these accusations,” his camp responded. “Drake wrote this song and has no connection or knowledge of this person, full stop.”

(Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)