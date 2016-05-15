Watch Drake’s Opening Monologue and Sketches from ‘Saturday Night Live’

With Drake coming to Saturday Night Live, you knew he’d be bringing a ton of laughs for his appearance. And really, there’s no better way for him to set things off than with a very good monologue about memes. The skit brought up all your favorites, from the tiny Drake atop the CN Tower, to the classic Crying Jordan meme. In the midst of his monologue, he also got down and did a really… interesting impression of Rihanna, where he threw on a wig and went for it. It was just the first of many Drake-centric sketches of the night, and the perfect thing to put people into the mood.

Watch his opening monologue, and various sketches from throughout the night.