Watch D.R.A.M. and Erykah Badu Come Together for “WiFi” at the Soul Train Awards

Last night, Erykah Badu hosted BET’s Soul Train Awards for the second year in a row and periodically took to the stage to showcase her own talent. One of those showings came when she and D.R.A.M., with whom she has a joint EP in the works, took a seat in the stage’s living room set up to perform their collaboration “WiFi” from the Virginia singer’s debut album, Big Baby D.R.A.M. D.R.A.M.’s sitting on the couch and sipping tea during the performance, while subtle, appears to be a clever trolling of Drake’s “Days in the East” track from 2014 where he raps, “Remember one night I went to Erykah Badu house. She made tea for me / We talked love and what life could really be for me.” The “Cha Cha/ Hotline Bling” rivalry continues. Watch “WiFi” live below.

