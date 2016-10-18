Watch D.R.A.M.’s New Video for “Cash Machine”

This week, as far as I’m concerned, is D.R.A.M. week. His album comes out Friday, “Broccoli” is number one on the rap charts (number six on the Hot 100!), and I literally woke up this morning to the sound of that song playing outside my window. I also wrote all about hanging out with D.R.A.M. as he recorded the album, which you can read about right here​.

One story D.R.A.M. told me during those studio sessions was about recording “Cash Machine,” which coincided with meeting producer Ricky Reed, a.k.a. Wallpaper​, for the first time. D.R.A.M. had just signed his deal with Atlantic, who had promptly shipped him off to work with Reed, which, because the money from the record advance hadn’t come through yet, seemed like more of a chore than an opportunity. The session wasn’t going that well. D.R.A.M. was sitting in the studio, not totally enthused to be there, checking his phone. Then he saw the direct deposit come through, with a bigger number than he’d ever seen in his bank account. And then, almost like magic, Reed played him this beat, everything clicked, and “Cash Machine” was born.

It is a fun song, and it gets the fun video to match, with lots of cash flying everywhere, including from a pink money gun because, hey, why not. Watch it below and read more about D.R.A.M.’s new album riiiiiiight here​.

