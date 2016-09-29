Watch Dro Fe’s New Video for “Bird Walk”

Texas rapper Dro Fe has been making waves in the trap world, carving out a sound he dubs “Narcowave.” He just dropped a booming tape executive produced by Sonny Digital, Narcowave 3, and he’s already getting ready to drop a follow-up. Working with artists like Que and 21 Savage, Dro Fe’s plugged into the sound of right now, and his upcoming project is sure to boost him even further in the ranks of the game.

Today, we premiere his latest music video, “Bird Walk.”

Videos by VICE

