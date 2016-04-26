Watch Eddie Huang Talk Bao and Being a Human Panda on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

The premiere of Huang’s World is coming to VICELAND in just two days! Two! We can hardly wait for all the Chinese food, swear words, and global adventures.

Our fun and fearless host Eddie Huang stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to chat about this rebirth of the series for the small screen, touching on topics from ranging from the popularity of pork buns to the reason he got arrested in Sicily. Check out three great clips from his interview below.

Tune in Thursday night at 10 PM to witness the return of Huang’s World on VICELAND, or catch up on old episodes right here on MUNCHIES.