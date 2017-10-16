Watch Eleven Escape the Upside Down in This New ‘Stranger Things’ Clip

It’s not a huge surprise that Millie Bobby Brown’s character Eleven will be back in the upcoming season of Stranger Things. In the season finale of season one, we saw Eleven disappear into the Upside Down or whatever after doing in the Demogorgon, but the latest trailer for season two made it clear that the mysterious 13-year-old makes it back to Hawkins—or the woods nearby, at least.

Now, thanks to a new clip that premiered at MCM Comic Con in London, we finally know how she went from trapped inside a bizarro dimension to furiously eating Eggos in the snow.

In the minute-long clip, we see Eleven wandering the Upside Down version of Hawkins Middle School, which is basically the same as the normal version except with moodier lighting and some spooky plants growing up the walls. She comes across a small portal to the normal world and, using her telekinetic powers, breaks through to the better-lit and plant-free reality. She gets pretty seriously slimed in the process, but that is only appropriate given the whole Ghostbusters thing going on in the new season.

The clip may show us how Eleven made it back to Regular Side World, but we’ll still have to wait two more weeks to find out what she was doing while her hair grew out, how she’ll help the gang destroy that giant octopus monster, or if she had to just gnaw on those icy Eggos because they were too cold to bite.

The second season of Stranger Things debuts on Netflix October 27, right in time for Halloween.