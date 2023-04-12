Watch Europe Launch a Jupiter Mission that Will Search for Signs of Life

Europe is on track to launch its first mission to Jupiter, the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE), on Thursday from its spaceport in French Guiana. As its name implies, JUICE is tasked with studying the planet’s tantalizing ice moons—Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto—and assessing if these worlds might be habitable.

Developed by the European Space Agency (ESA) in partnership with the private company Airbus Defence and Space, JUICE is scheduled to blast off on its long voyage to the solar system’s biggest planet around 8:15 Eastern Time. You can watch the launch at the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fy-5xNs8FMI

Assuming its launch goes off without a hitch, JUICE will embark upon an eight-year journey to Jupiter, reaching the gargantuan gas giant in July 2031. The spacecraft will fly close to Earth and Venus to gather the speed it needs to reach the outer solar system, before ultimately inserting itself into orbit around Jupiter.

Once it arrives at its far-flung destination, JUICE will perform dozens of flybys of Jupiter’s three ice moons to get a close-up look at these worlds, which scientists believe may have the conditions to support life. The mission is equipped with a sophisticated suite of instruments designed to probe Jupiter’s ice moons, including cameras, radar, magnetic sensors, and an altimeter, among others.

“The main goal is to understand whether there are habitable environments among those icy moons,” said Olivier Witasse, JUICE project scientist at ESA, in an April 6 briefing, according to SpaceNews. “We will characterize in particular the liquid water oceans which are inside the icy moons.”

Europa is the most famous of Jupiter’s moons, in part because its liquid water ocean deep is thought to contain twice as much water as all of Earth’s oceans combined. In addition, Jupiter’s immense tidal forces stretch and squeeze Europa, potentially providing a source of warmth and energy in its marine depths.

These features make Europa one of the most promising places to look for aliens in the solar system. To that end, JUICE will fly close to this icy moon several times to get a better look at its surface features and properties. Interestingly, Europa will simultaneously be under the watch of a NASA mission, the Europa Clipper, which is due for launch in 2024 and arrival at Jupiter in 2030. So if you’re a fan of Europa and its hidden ocean environment, the 2030s are shaping up to be an exciting decade.

Whereas NASA’s Europa Clipper will be mainly focused on Europa, JUICE’s major target is Ganymede, the solar system’s largest moon, which likely also bears a large liquid ocean under its surface.

JUICE will eventually insert itself into orbit around this mysterious world in December 2034, becoming the first mission to orbit any moon other than Earth’s Moon. After more than a year of studying Ganymede up close, the mission will end with a bang when it crashes into the moon sometime before the end of 2035.

JUICE will also obtain high-resolution observations of Callisto, another icy moon with a subsurface ocean, as part of its mission. These three ice moons, along with the volcanically active moon Io, are called Jupiter’s Galilean moons after the famous astronomer Galileo Galilei, who was the first to observe them in 1610.

“JUICE will help us to understand these worlds not only as planetary bodies but also as possible habitats for life,” ESA said in a statement. “JUICE’s high-resolution mapping will hunt for biologically essential and important elements (such as carbon, oxygen, nitrogen, magnesium and iron).”

“These moons are especially exciting prospects for life given their hidden subsurface oceans,” the statement concluded. “Characterizing their habitability will have far-reaching scientific implications well beyond the Jupiter system itself, and will help us understand the general habitability of icy worlds across the Universe.”