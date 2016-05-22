Watch Florence Welch Surprise a Fan in Hospice Care with a Private Concert

In an incredibly touching moment, Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine took a break from her US tour in order to show up to a hospice to sing for a young fan. Before her concert in Austin, TX, Welch stopped by Hospice Austin’s Christopher House, where a fan had tickets to her show that night but was unable to attend due to illness. Welch serenaded the fan and others at the center with her songs “Dog Days Are Over” and “Shake It Out.” Whether you’re a fan or not of the band, it’s a pretty incredible moment.