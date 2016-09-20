Watch French Tech Metal Giants Gojira’s Cosmic New Video for “The Shooting Star”

Since they first came together back in 1996, French metal giants Gojira have always had a penchant for the otherworldly—whether they’re exploring the ocean deep or reaching for the stars. Their latest album, MAGMA (out now on Roadrunner Records) sees them take a more introspective approach, peering into the dark recesses of the soul. Featuring the band’s trademark fat-bottomed riffs and mesmerizing vocal harmonies, MAGMA marks yet another high point in their constantly evolving career.

Today, the band revealed a new music video for one of the album’s centerpieces. Directed by Markus Hofko​, it’s a beautiful piece of visual art, and the song ain’t half bad, either. Watch “The Shooting Star” below, and keep your eyes peeled—thanks to an upcoming tour with Tesseract, Gojira just may be swinging through your town to thoroughly warp your brain sometime soon .

Watch the video below, and scroll down for tourdates!

GOJIRA North American tour with Tesseract:

Sep-21 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sep-22 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

Sep-24 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

Sep-25 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle

Sep-26 Orlando, FL Plaza Live

Sep-27 Tampa, FL Ritz Ybor

Sep-29 Austin, TX Emo’s

Sep-30 Houston, TX House of Blues

Oct-01 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!

Oct-03 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theatre

Oct-04 Phoenix, AZ Marquee Theatre

Oct-06 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Oct-07 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

Oct-09 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

Oct-10 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

Oct-11 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

Oct-13 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Oct-14 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

Oct-16 Minneapolis, MN Myth Live

Oct-17 Milwaukee, WI Turner Ballroom

Oct-19 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

Oct-20 Toronto, ON Sound Academy

Oct-21 Montreal, QC Metropolis

Oct-22 Worcester, MA The Palladium

Oct-23 New York, NY Terminal 5