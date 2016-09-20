Watch French Tech Metal Giants Gojira’s Cosmic New Video for “The Shooting Star”

Since they first came together back in 1996, French metal giants Gojira have always had a penchant for the otherworldly—whether they’re exploring the ocean deep or reaching for the stars. Their latest album, MAGMA (out now on Roadrunner Records) sees them take a more introspective approach, peering into the dark recesses of the soul. Featuring the band’s trademark fat-bottomed riffs and mesmerizing vocal harmonies, MAGMA marks yet another high point in their constantly evolving career.
Today, the band revealed a new music video for one of the album’s centerpieces. Directed by Markus Hofko, it’s a beautiful piece of visual art, and the song ain’t half bad, either. Watch “The Shooting Star” below, and keep your eyes peeled—thanks to an upcoming tour with Tesseract, Gojira just may be swinging through your town to thoroughly warp your brain sometime soon .
Videos by VICE
Watch the video below, and scroll down for tourdates!
GOJIRA North American tour with Tesseract:
Sep-21 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sep-22 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory
Sep-24 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
Sep-25 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle
Sep-26 Orlando, FL Plaza Live
Sep-27 Tampa, FL Ritz Ybor
Sep-29 Austin, TX Emo’s
Sep-30 Houston, TX House of Blues
Oct-01 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!
Oct-03 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theatre
Oct-04 Phoenix, AZ Marquee Theatre
Oct-06 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Oct-07 San Francisco, CA The Warfield
Oct-09 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre
Oct-10 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
Oct-11 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
Oct-13 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
Oct-14 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
Oct-16 Minneapolis, MN Myth Live
Oct-17 Milwaukee, WI Turner Ballroom
Oct-19 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
Oct-20 Toronto, ON Sound Academy
Oct-21 Montreal, QC Metropolis
Oct-22 Worcester, MA The Palladium
Oct-23 New York, NY Terminal 5