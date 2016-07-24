Watch Future and DJ Esco Channel OJ Simpson in the New Video for “Juice”

Future and DJ Esco’s collaborative mixtape, ET: Esco-Terrestrial, was a big, bold move to secure the summer early on. It was, like everything Future puts out, worth listening to over and over again to uncover whatever lay beneath the surface.

But we haven’t had any video to accompany the tape until today. The new video for “Juice” sees Future and Esco borrowing from the OJ Simpson aesthetic that they’ve half-obsessed over recently. They start the video off with original footage of Simpson being read his not guilty verdict in court and then proceed to flee from cops in pretty much the same white Bronco that Simpson did at the time.

Videos by VICE

Check it out below via WorldStarHipHop. Read our feature interview with Future right here.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.