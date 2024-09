​In September Ty Dolla $ign​ dropped his most recent mixtape, Campaign, a sixteen-track project that features Migos, Meek Mill, Travis Scott, and others. Today, Ty fittingly released the video for the tape’s title track. Featuring Future​, the two dance in front of the American flag, rock suits as they address the camera, and give news station-like interviews. Watch the video below.

