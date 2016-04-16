Watch Gallant and Seal Perform “Crazy” Together at Coachella

crazy A photo posted by Gallant (@sogallant) on Apr 15, 2016 at 7:41pm PDT

In case you haven’t heard, it’s Gallant’s golden moment right now. The 24-year old singer has been making waves with his music, becoming one of R&B’s most interesting up and coming musicians. We’re not alone in our love for him, as he played yesterday at Coachella in front of tons of new fans. But he didn’t show up to his performance alone, instead bringing out legendary soul and R&B singer Seal. The two came together to perform Seal’s all time classic “Crazy,” before going into Gallant’s own crazy good track “Weight In Gold.” It was an excellent way to see two generations of smooth, soulful singing come together on one stage for the enjoyment of us all.

