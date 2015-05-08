Watch Globetrotting Daredevils Climb the Tallest Building in China

A year ago, urban explorers Vitaliy Raskalov and Vadim Makhorov, a.k.a. On the Roofs, scaled the Shanghai Tower, one of China’s tallest buildings, skyrocketing into both the clouds and internet infamy. Since then they’ve tackled Hong Kong on more than one occasion, New York City, and other major metropolises worldwide. This Chinese New Year, they returned to conquer Shenzen Center, the country’s tallest building—and growing, since it’s still being built—climbing beyond 2,100′ feet of staircases, locked hatches, and construction equipment to capture another of their trademark, vertigo-inducing selfies.

“We went through a thorough preparation as we knew that not all predecessors who tried to conquer it had the luck to succeed,” they write on their website. “We were quite certain that the guards of, for the moment, [the] tallest building construction [in China] would have a clue that there are some Europeans out there willing to climb that building. Climb and, of course, make a video. They certainly were not willing to let us get to the top… but hey what is there to stop a good plan and determined guys?” Apparently very little, because they got to the top and the results are beautiful.

Videos by VICE

See the fruits of their labor in the video and images below, and read the full story on On the Roofs’ website.

See more of On The Roofs’ photos and videos on their website.

