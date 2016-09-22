Watch Gucci Mane Discuss Life in Prison, ‘Woptober,’ and Embracing the Youth with Hot 97

In classic Gucci Mane​ fashion, the Atlanta rapper has been on overdrive since being released from prison in May after serving three years for federal drug and gun charges.​ In July he dropped his first post-prison album with Everybody Looking and is set to continue his reign next month by appropriately releasing his upcoming album, Woptober, on October 17.

In a recent interview with Funkmaster Flex on Hot 97, Gucci​ discussed what his prison experience was like and how he needed to close himself off from the outside world to become a better person. “For the most of it, I really didn’t wanna know,” he told Flex. “I was focused on getting out. My whole thing was, stay on point in here, stay focused on here, learn something from this. So I just totally cut out the outside world and just focused on my family. Just me getting better.”

He discussed how his journey of being completely sober has been easier when he started associating drugs with returning to prison. Revisiting he thinking process in prison he said, “I’ll change my whole life not to come back in here.”

Gucci also touched on Woptober, adding that unlike other elder statesmen, he has always realized the power of working with new artists and confessed his appreciation for newcomers like Lil Yachty​, 21 Savage, and Young M.A.. “I like the young people. Anybody who hot and the kids say he hot, I think it’s hot. That’s how I do it. I embrace anything that’s new.”

