Watch Gucci Mane Open the BET Hip Hop Awards with Young Thug, Travis Scott, and Quavo

Gucci Mane​ continued his extended homecoming last night as he opened this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards which took place in Atlanta. Appropriately, he kicked off his set with “1st Day Out Tha Feds” from Everybody Looking with frequent collaborator Zaytoven playing the piano. His guests included Travis Scott, who came out to perform “Last Time” with Gucci. Young Thug​ and Quavo also appeared to perform “Pick Up The Phone” with Travis Scott​.

Later this month, Gucci Mane will release his second album of the year, Woptober. Watch the performance below.

