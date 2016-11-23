Watch Gucci Mane Propose to Keyshia Ka’oir on the Atlanta Hawks’ Kiss Cam

On Tuesday night, Gucci Mane performed at the Atlanta Hawks’ halftime show and orchestrated a huge #mannequinchallenge as he played “Black Beatles.” And in the East Atlanta Santa spirit, he gave away a Rolex watch to a fan. The biggest surprise came when Gucci and longtime girlfriend Keyshia Ka’oir appeared on the Hawks’ Kiss Cam and he proceeded to propose. Assisted by the game announcer, the proposal was met with cheers as she accepted, prompting the game announcer to scream, “That ring says. ‘Burr!’” Watch the proposal below.

