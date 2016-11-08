Watch Gucci Mane’s Speech About the Importance of Voting

Last night, in between performances at Florida Memorial University, Gucci Mane took the podium to give a speech to students about the importance of voting. He was a featured act at the event along with Rick Ross, T.I., and others. “You have an opportunity to make a big impact tomorrow. And not just any young people—young people in this room, young people of color, young people that come from neighborhoods surrounding this college,” he said to the crowd.
Gucci Mane also expressed his desire to vote, which his former incarceration bars him from doing: “I wish that I had my right to vote. I feel like after you serve your time, don’t punish me for the rest of my life for something I already served my time for.” Watch the speech below, which was posted by Florida Memorial University on Twitter.
Photo: Screengrab from video via Twitter.
