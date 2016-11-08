Watch Gucci Mane’s Speech About the Importance of Voting

​Last night, in between performances at Florida Memorial University, Gucci Mane took the podium to give a speech to students about the importance of voting. He was a featured act at the event along with Rick Ross, T.I., and others. “You have an opportunity to make a big impact tomorrow. And not just any young people—young people in this room, young people of color, young people that come from neighborhoods surrounding this college,”​ he said to the crowd.

Gucci Mane also expressed his desire to vote, which his former incarceration bars him from doing: “I wish that I had my right to vote. I feel like after you serve your time, don’t punish me for the rest of my life for something I already served my time for.” ​Watch the speech below, which was posted by Florida Memorial University on Twitter.

Videos by VICE

Photo: Screengrab from video via Twitter.

