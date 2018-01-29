Watch Haim’s Paul Thomas Anderson-Directed ‘Night So Long’ Video

This article originally appeared on Noisey

Pop-rock trio Haim’s second studio album, 2017’s Something to Tell You, sounded the way rosé feels. It was sweet at first, and it was easy to get swept up in that buzz, but it soon brought up some heavy emotions and ended up with me crying on the stairs. “Night So Long,” the album’s closer, was stark, short on hope, Danielle Haim singing about lost love and loneliness.

The band released a video for the song on Friday afternoon. Like the videos for “Little of Your Love,” “Right Now” and the short film Valentine, it was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. At first, it’s all made up of tight closeups as the Haim sisters soundcheck “Night So Long” at a twilit Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. As the song comes to an end, the video cuts to nighttime with the venue full and the audience screaming. It’s all very cinematic

