Watch Hannah Georgas’ Glitchy New Video for “Evelyn”

Hannah Georgas isn’t a name you may have heard thrown around much in the UK, but the Vancouver-based artist has been making some of the most compelling indie pop this side of NME going free. Her 2013 self-titled album landed her on the Polaris Music Prize longlist, earned her a fourth JUNO nomination, plus a sync spot on Girls after Lena Dunham handpicked “Millions” for the series. Hannah Georgas has been quietly killing it, basically.

We’re premiering her new video for “Evelyn” below, which is filmed by Sammy Rawal and sees many, many identical versions of Georgas messing about atop the TIFF Bell Lightbox building in Toronto. The track is taken from her latest album For Evelyn, produced by Holy Fuck’s Graham Walsh, which partly explains the cool electronic soundscapes offset by the warmth of Georgas’ songwriting. It’s part Metric and part Feist, bombastic and vulnerable.

