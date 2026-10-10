Watch: Hayley Williams Tease a Steamy Cover of a Beyoncé Classic at Houston Show

What better way to honor Beyoncé than to sing one of her best songs in her birthplace? During a concert in The Woodlands, just slightly north of Houston, Texas, Hayley Williams delivered a short rendition of “Drunk in Love” featuring Jay-Z. As her guitar player quietly strummed, she crooned the hook with a giddy smile on her face. Then, she sang it again while holding onto a note and laughing as the crowd erupted. “Y’all wanna groove?” she asked the crowd before launching into her 2025 song “Good Ol’ Days“. Check out the brief tease down below:

Hayley singing "Drunk in Love" by Beyoncé

The Woodlands, TX.



🎥cowboycartz TT pic.twitter.com/ekObbA5VzH — Paralandmore🧡 (@Paralandmore) October 10, 2026

The Paramore singer has been on the record for her admiration of Beyoncé and her music. Back in 2024, Hayley Williams lauded her album Cowboy Carter and how it beams with a distinct kind of Southern pride.

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“I cry at the same part of ‘American Requiem,’ every time. Showed my mom and she got chills around the same time. When Beyoncé sings, ‘If you ain’t got no grits get the f**k up out the south,’” Hayley Williams wrote at the time. “I feel the kind of Southern pride that exists — subversively — amongst hatred and fear.”

Additionally, the Beyhive has been feverishly awaiting her upcoming ninth studio album Act III. Rumors suggest that, similar to dance and country, she’ll take on another genre with origins in Black music with rock. Consequently, they’re wondering if Williams will be one of Beyoncé’s collaborators on the album. At the very least, she confirmed that they have worked together. However, she knows as much as we do about the album.

Hayley Williams Shows Love to Beyoncé during Recent Houston Concert

“If I’m on Act III? What do you want me to do if I am?” the “Still Into You” crooner asked her fans at another concert. “Girl, I don’t know if I am or not. I wish I could tell you. If I could tell anyone, it would be you right now. I just don’t have that answer. You might know before I do.”

Hayley Williams’ concerts have been making headlines lately, using her platform to spread her sociopolitical beliefs and to tell her fans to support smaller artists’ live shows.

“If I could tell you anything: go to smaller shows than this, go to little shows at independent venues. Find your people, find your favorite music, and support that. We are all that we f**king have,” she said during a concert in October 2026.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images