Watch Henry Rollins Be on the Right Side of a Debate with Bill Maher About Rape in 1998

Back in 1998, the case of Mary Kay Latourneau, a schoolteacher who was charged with statutory rape of a 12-year-old student, made national news. The topic was discussed on Bill Maher’s show Politically Incorrect along with a panel of guests, including former Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins, Kennedy, Celeste Greig, and Cedric the Entertainer (god bless the 90s). The group got into a debate and Maher’s stance on the issue was… off. Way, way off.



“Basically they’re having a family and they’re keeping the mother in jail because she won’t conform to what society feels should be the perfect American family,” Maher said of Latourneau. Yeah, Bill, society is weird about making sure that sex is between two consenting adults. There was an awkward silence after that, then Greig spoke up against him: “Absolutely sickening. Here’s a woman over 20 years older and she raped this kid…”

Videos by VICE

“Rape? C’mon,” retorted Maher in disbelief. “How can a woman rape a man?” Whoa, Bill, that sounds pretty politically incorrect of you. (Hey, that’s the name of the show!)

But then, in his Dr. Ken’s Strength Training t-shirt, a bulging squareheaded voice of reason stepped in. “I think that an older woman can manipulate a young kid, and I don’t think it’s really healthy,” said Rollins. “I don’t think it’s going to be healthy for a kid who’s gonna be 14 with two kids out in the world. I think those children will grow up fairly damaged, I think the kid’s gonna grow up fairly damaged.”

Maher spent the rest of the segment at odds with his panel guests who for some strange reason were extremely squeamish about the idea of a 35-year-old woman having sex with a 12-year-old boy. Weird!

“Well, as usual, the entire panel is wrong,” concluded Maher.

You wouldn’t think the guy who looks like a high school gym teacher would be the one schooling the guy who passes himself off as a liberal comedian, but there we were. But then again, Maher is a “liberal” comedian in the sense that he makes fun of the Republican President, and that’s it.

This interview has resurfaced recently after Maher earned internet ire for inviting right wing troll and pedophilia defender Milo Yiannopoulos on his show Real Time. In the segment which aired this weekend, while discussing transgender issues, Yiannopoulos mentioned that he thinks “women and girls should be protected from having men who are confused about their sexual identities in their bathrooms.”

“That’s not unreasonable,” responded Maher, who then turned to his other panel guests and asked, “Where do you stand on weirdos peeing?”

Basically what we’re saying is: Fire Maher, give Hank the show.

Thanks.