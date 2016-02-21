Watch Host Vikram Gandhi Debrief Our VICE on HBO Episode ‘Right to Die’

When California enacted the End of Life Option Act last October amid fierce debate, the number of terminally ill Americans with the right to a doctor-assisted death effectively quadrupled. But in parts of Europe, Euthanasia is administered far beyond than the terminally ill, including those with autism, depression, and personality disorders.

VICE’s Vikram Gandhi travels to the Netherlands, Oregon and California to explore the moral, political and personal questions about when and how we end our lives. This is his Debrief from Season 4 Episode 3 of VICE on HBO.

