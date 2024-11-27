Watch Ice-T Slaughter a Klansman in Body Count’s Video for ‘Merciless’

Ice-T and his Grammy-winning bandmates in Body Count just dropped a new album and they’ve now released a bloody and violent music video for the title track, “Merciless.”

In the video directed by frequent collaborator Jay Scorsese, the members of Body Count drag a hooded klansmen into a darkened room where frontman Ice-T is waiting in a blood-soaked rubber apron.

Videos by VICE

All around the room are photos that we eventually learn are surveillance images of the white supremacist who it turns out is a police officer. After unmasking and smacking around the racist cop, Ice begins stabbing him and hitting him with a large mallet.

Finally, at the end of the clip, the KKK member is shown having been hung by a rope, with the noose still around his neck.

Queue it up over the holiday weekend and, you know, see what your family thinks about it.