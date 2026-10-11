Watch: Jack White Reunites With The Raconteurs for the First Time Since 2019

On the evening of October 10, 2026, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jack White performed his second of two shows in Nashville, TN. White performed at The Truth, a brand-new music venue in Nashville. The venue officially opened on October 1, with a grand opening performance by Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton. With this venue opening a little over a week prior, Jack White was quick to leave his mark on the place. And he did just that.

On the first night, Jack White’s set featured multiple tracks from his early days in The White Stripes. In a way, White helped usher in the new venue with the band that introduced us to his genius. The setlist included some deep tracks and a few of their staple hits: “Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground”, “Cannon”, “Hotel Yorba”, “The Union Forever”, “Hypnotize”, “The Hardest Button To Button”, and “Ball And A Biscuit”.

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Despite only one song from his time with The Raconteurs appearing during the first night, fans of this project were treated to a nice surprise on night two. Well, it wasn’t much of a surprise. Ahead of night two, The Truth posted on social media, “Inside info for any Raconteurs fans in the Nashville area…you might want to buy a ticket for Jack White’s show at The Truth tonight…there just might be a little surprise…”

The Raconteurs Reunite During Jack White’s Encore

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On night two, White’s setlist continued to feature songs from The White Stripes. Additionally, he included many songs from his 2026 album, Frozen Charlotte, and his 2024 album, No Name.

For the encore, Brenden Benson and Jack Lawrence joined White and drummer Patrick Keeler on stage. Keeler has been touring and performing with White for years now, continuing their partnership beyond their time together in The Raconteurs. After White introduced the members, they performed five songs. They started with “Steady, As She Goes”, the first song White and singer-songwriter Brendon Benson penned together. They followed up with the Benson-fronted hit, “Hands”, before diving into “Level”, “Broken Boy Soldier”, and “Carolina Drama”.

Nearly all of these songs appeared on the band’s debut album, Broken Boy Soldiers, released in 2006. All except the final track, “Carolina Drama”, appeared on the band’s 2008 sophomore release. The last time the band performed together was in December 2019, about seven years ago.

This reunion coincides with a recent announcement that the 20th anniversary edition of Broken Boy Soldiers will be the next focus of Jack White’s Third Man Records Vault series. This edition will include a recording of The Raconteurs’ first-ever live performances on March 20, 2006. Additionally, it’ll include nine demos from the band’s first album. Overall, the band has released three studio albums together. Their third album, Help Us Stranger, was released on June 21, 2019. It peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 ahead of a seven-year hiatus.

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